2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-Plantronics appoints Joe Burton as CEO and President

Oct 3 Plantronics Inc :

* Joe Burton appointed president, chief executive officer of co; former president, ceo, Ken Kannappan, chose to resign from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

