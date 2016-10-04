版本:
BRIEF-Farmer Bros receives support from Richard Farmer, member of founding Farmer family

Oct 4 Farmer Bros. Co :

* Received a statement of support from Richard Farmer, member of founding Farmer family

* Richard Farmer says "look forward to supporting company's board nominees at upcoming 2016 annual meeting of stockholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

