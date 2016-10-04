版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp announces FDIC approval for high point bank corporation merger transaction

Oct 4 Bnc Bancorp

* BNC Bancorp announces fdic approval for high point bank corporation merger transaction

* Company expects to receive regulatory approval from federal reserve bank of its merger transaction with hptb during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

