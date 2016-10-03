版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-Aboitiz Power says unit Therma Power is preferred bidder in acquisition of Gnpower's assets

Oct 3 Aboitiz Power Corp:

* Informed that unit Therma Power is preferred bidder for tender process undertaken by funds affiliated with Blackstone Group

* Therma power, inc. as preferred bidder in the acquisition of Gnpower's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

