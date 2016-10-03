版本:
BRIEF-Box appoints David Benjamin as SVP, GM of EMEA

Oct 3 Box Inc :

* Says box intends to expand its presence across Europe with an increased focus on Germany

* Says box also plans to open an office in Germany to better serve local customers

* Box continues international expansion, appoints European leader

* Appointed David Benjamin as SVP and gm of EMEA

* Says Benjamin joins after almost a decade at British Telecom (BT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

