BRIEF-Box appoints David Benjamin as SVP, GM of EMEA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Box Inc :
* Says box intends to expand its presence across Europe with an increased focus on Germany
* Says box also plans to open an office in Germany to better serve local customers
* Box continues international expansion, appoints European leader
* Appointed David Benjamin as SVP and gm of EMEA
Says Benjamin joins after almost a decade at British Telecom (BT)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
