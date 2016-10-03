BRIEF-Telus and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of tentative collective agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Telus Corp :
* TELUS and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of a tentative collective agreement
* Agreement covering approximately 10,800 TELUS employees nationally
* If ratified, new five-year agreement will take effect later this year and expire on December 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
