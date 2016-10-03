版本:
BRIEF-Telus and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of tentative collective agreement

Oct 3 Telus Corp :

* TELUS and telecommunications workers union, united steelworkers local 1944 agreed to terms of a tentative collective agreement

* Agreement covering approximately 10,800 TELUS employees nationally

* If ratified, new five-year agreement will take effect later this year and expire on December 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

