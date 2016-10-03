版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Winchester Electronics to acquire Tekna Seal from ARC Group Worldwide

Oct 3 Winchester Electronics Corporation

* Winchester Electronics Corporation announces acquisition of Tekna Seal, Llc from ARC Group Worldwide Source text for Eikon:

