公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Yamana Gold raises about $178 mln from Mercedes mine sale, Sandstorm Warrant monetization

Oct 3 Yamana Gold Inc :

* Yamana Gold raises total consideration of approximately $178 million through completion of the sale of its Mercedes mine and monetization of Sandstorm Warrant Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

