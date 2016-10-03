版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Unit to acquire Utah solar power plant

Oct 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Unit to acquire Utah solar power plant

* MREH did not disclose terms of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

