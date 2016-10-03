BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus for about $884 mln

Oct 3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus

* Chemtrade to present offer directly to shareholders after Canexus board of directors "repeatedly refuses to engage"

* Chemtrade to offer $1.50 in cash per Canexus common share.

* Offer values Canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $884 million