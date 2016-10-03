BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus for about $884 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus
* Chemtrade to present offer directly to shareholders after Canexus board of directors "repeatedly refuses to engage"
* Chemtrade to offer $1.50 in cash per Canexus common share.
* Offer values Canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $884 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.