BRIEF-Prothena appoints Dr. Gene G. Kinney as CEO

Oct 3 Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena announces appointment of Dr. Gene G. Kinney as president, chief executive officer and director

* Appointments come following passing of Prothena's co-founder, President and CEO, Dale B. Schenk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

