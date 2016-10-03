版本:
中国
2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Announces 12,500 Gold Equivalent Ounces in Q3, 2016

Oct 3 Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sold approximately 12,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces(1) during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

