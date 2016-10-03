版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 17:29 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Group says unit Noble Americas increases interest in another unit

Oct 3 Noble Group Ltd :

* Noble Americas Corp. has increased its equity interest in Noble Mansfield Renewable Energy, LLC

* Deal for aggregate consideration of approximately US$2.47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

