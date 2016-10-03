版本:
BRIEF-Autohome Inc. announces board change

Oct 3 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome Inc. Announces board change

* Yan Kang and Jiun Lang wang have been appointed as directors on board of directors of company

* Xiang Li and Mr. James Zhi Qin have resigned from board, effective as of September 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

