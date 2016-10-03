版本:
BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas NW Natural receives notice to proceed on its North Mist expansion project

Oct 3 Northwest Natural Gas Co :

* NW Natural receives notice to proceed on its North Mist Expansion Project

* North Mist expansion project is on track to be in-service during winter of 2018-2019

* Estimated cost of expansion for North Mist expansion project is approximately $128 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

