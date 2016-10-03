BRIEF-Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 pct stake in Baker Hughes as of Sept 28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Baker Hughes Inc
* Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc as of september 28, 2016- SEC filing
* Valueact Capital Management L.P. had earlier reported a 9.0 pct stake in Baker Hughes Inc as Of April 18, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dBk5YJ] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.