公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 pct stake in Baker Hughes as of Sept 28

Oct 3 Baker Hughes Inc

* Valueact Capital Management L.P. reports 7.0 percent stake in Baker Hughes Inc as of september 28, 2016- SEC filing

* Valueact Capital Management L.P. had earlier reported a 9.0 pct stake in Baker Hughes Inc as Of April 18, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dBk5YJ] Further company coverage:

