公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Oil sells non-operated conventional assets for $235 mln

Oct 3 Marathon Oil Corp

* Properties averaged approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in first half of 2016

* Sells non-operated conventional assets for $235 million

* Signed agreement for sale of certain non-operated CO2 and waterflood assets in West Texas and New Mexico for $235 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

