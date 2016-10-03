BRIEF-AZZ announces divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics LLC operating unit to Westinghouse Electric

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 AZZ Inc :
* AZZ Inc announces the divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics Llc operating unit to Westinghouse Electric Company
* Suspending previously issued FY 2017 EPS and revenue guidance due to uncertainty of charge and timing of potential sale
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Transaction is expected to close in fall of 2016
* Suspending previously issued eps and revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
