BRIEF-AZZ announces divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics LLC operating unit to Westinghouse Electric

Oct 3 AZZ Inc :

* AZZ Inc announces the divestiture of its Nuclear Logistics Llc operating unit to Westinghouse Electric Company

* Suspending previously issued FY 2017 EPS and revenue guidance due to uncertainty of charge and timing of potential sale

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Transaction is expected to close in fall of 2016

* Suspending previously issued eps and revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

