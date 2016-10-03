版本:
中国
2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust sells New Jersey office building for $174.5 mln

Oct 3 Columbia Property Trust Inc

* Columbia Property Trust sells New Jersey office building for $174.5 million

* Will use proceeds from sale to repay borrowings on its unsecured credit facility and for reinvestment in its target markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

