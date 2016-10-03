BRIEF-Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Scorpio Bulkers Inc :
* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions and delay of scheduled vessel deliveries
* Vessels will now be delivered between October 2016 and January 2017
* Pursuant to delays, $59.1 million that was previously expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 2016 is now expected to be paid in Q1 2017
* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of 4 Kamsarmax vessels and two Ultramax vessels
* Also reached agreements to delay delivery of same six vessels by approximately one to three months each
* Reduced price to be paid under contracts of 4 Kamsarmax vessels,2 Ultramax vessels to be delivered between Q3 Q4 2016 by about $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.