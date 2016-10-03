BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies received anticipated requests for information from FDA review team in connection with pending BLA for HEPLISAV-B

Oct 3 Dynavax Technologies Corp

* Review team's questions are in line with company's expectations

* Working with FDA to resolve remaining questions in order to enable FDA to complete review by scheduled PDUFA action date of Dec 15

* Received anticipated requests for information from FDA review team in connection with pending BLA for HEPLISAV-B

* PDUFA action date of December 15, 2016 remains unchanged