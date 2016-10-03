BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies received anticipated requests for information from FDA review team in connection with pending BLA for HEPLISAV-B

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Dynavax Technologies Corp
* Review team's questions are in line with company's expectations
* Working with FDA to resolve remaining questions in order to enable FDA to complete review by scheduled PDUFA action date of Dec 15
* Received anticipated requests for information from FDA review team in connection with pending BLA for HEPLISAV-B
* PDUFA action date of December 15, 2016 remains unchanged Source text: [bit.ly/2cX7rG8] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.