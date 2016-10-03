版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-IGT reaches cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat

Oct 3 International Game Technology Plc

* Reaches cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat

* IGT also announced that parties have agreed to settle all outstanding litigation between them

* Terms of agreement have not been announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

