BRIEF-Reliance Steel & Aluminum co. announces new $2.1 bln credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :
* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement
* New credit agreement has a term of five years
* Intends to use proceeds from credit facility to retire $350 million of 6.2% senior unsecured notes when they mature on Nov 15
* Credit agreement includes an option to increase revolving credit facility for up to an additional $500 million
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces new $2.1 billion credit agreement
* Entered new credit agreement comprised of a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a $600 million unsecured term loan
* New credit agreement, which has a term of five years, replaces company's existing credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
