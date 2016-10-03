版本:
BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group Inc - introduced 2017 medicare advantage and drug plans

Oct 3 Unitedhealth Group Inc :

* Introduced 2017 medicare advantage and part D prescription drug plans

* "$22.50 premium makes new stand-alone part D plan one of lowest-cost plans available nationwide in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

