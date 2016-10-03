BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex for $88.8 mln

Oct 3 CNX Coal Resources Lp :

* CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex

* Acquisition increased partnership's undivided interest in PAMC to 25%

* CNXC funded transaction with combination of available borrowings under credit facility , issuance of convertible preferred units

* Deal for $88.8 million

* Terms of acquisition and financing were approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of CNX Coal Resources Gp LLC