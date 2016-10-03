BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex for $88.8 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 CNX Coal Resources Lp :
* CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex
* Acquisition increased partnership's undivided interest in PAMC to 25%
* CNXC funded transaction with combination of available borrowings under credit facility , issuance of convertible preferred units
* Deal for $88.8 million
* Terms of acquisition and financing were approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of CNX Coal Resources Gp LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.