版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex for $88.8 mln

Oct 3 CNX Coal Resources Lp :

* CNX Coal Resources acquires additional interest in Pennsylvania mining complex

* Acquisition increased partnership's undivided interest in PAMC to 25%

* CNXC funded transaction with combination of available borrowings under credit facility , issuance of convertible preferred units

* Deal for $88.8 million

* Terms of acquisition and financing were approved by conflicts committee of board of directors of CNX Coal Resources Gp LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐