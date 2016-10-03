版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-FLYHT enters into USD $4.26 mln sales contract in China

Oct 3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd :

* FLYHT enters into USD $4.26 million sales contract in China

* Initial contract for sale of AFIRS 228s hardware is valued at approximately usd $4.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

