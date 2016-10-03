版本:
BRIEF-Immunovaccine Inc CFO Kimberly Stephens steps down

Oct 3 Immunovaccine Inc :

* Has begun process of hiring a new CFO

* Immunovaccine announces transition of chief financial officer role

* Chief financial officer (CFO) Kimberly Stephens is departing company

* Stephens will continue to work with Immunovaccine through December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

