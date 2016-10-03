版本:
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources entered into a waiver to third amended and restated credit agreement

Oct 3 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC

* On September 30, 2016, co entered into a waiver to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Lenders agreed to waive event of default from co's election not to make about $15 million semi-annual interest payment due Oct. 3 Source text: [bit.ly/2dmEMd9] Further company coverage:

