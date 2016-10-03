BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources entered into a waiver to third amended and restated credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
* On September 30, 2016, co entered into a waiver to third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Lenders agreed to waive event of default from co's election not to make about $15 million semi-annual interest payment due Oct. 3 Source text: [bit.ly/2dmEMd9] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
