BRIEF-Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22 pct reduction in headcount

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack is immediately implementing a 22% reduction in headcount
* Eliminating more than $200 million in expected costs over next two years
* Now anticipates aggregate research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses in 2017 of approximately $190 million
* Reduction in personnel will not impact commercial team or execution of ONIVYDE'S commercial launch and label expansion
* Now sees $165 million of aggregate research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses in 2017 on a non-GAAP basis
* Merrimack announces major corporate restructuring
* President and CEO Robert Mulroy to resign
* Chairman of board Gary Crocker named interim president and CEO
* Board of directors has accepted resignation of president and CEO Robert Mulroy, effective immediately
* John Dineen, chairman of organization and compensation committee and former CEO of GE Healthcare, will lead CEO search
* Reduction in force was substantially completed on October 3(RD) and is expected to be fully completed by December 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
