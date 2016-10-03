BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons enters into an amended and restated credit agreement

Oct 3 RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* On September 30, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Says revolving facility matures on September 30, 2021

* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for $800 million in credit facilities

* Amended credit agreement has option to increase commitments under facility or add "term loans in amount of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: