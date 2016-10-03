BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma estimates will incur charges for one-time termination benefits in connection with corporate restructuring of about $4.5-$5.5 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Reduction in headcount will not impact company's commercial team or execution of ONIVYDE'S commercial launch and label expansion
* Estimates will incur charges for one-time termination benefits in connection with corporate restructuring of about $4.5-$5.5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2dDBdCm] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.