公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma estimates will incur charges for one-time termination benefits in connection with corporate restructuring of about $4.5-$5.5 mln

Oct 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reduction in headcount will not impact company's commercial team or execution of ONIVYDE'S commercial launch and label expansion

* Estimates will incur charges for one-time termination benefits in connection with corporate restructuring of about $4.5-$5.5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2dDBdCm] Further company coverage:

