版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions entered into a credit agreement

Oct 3 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Co entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Term loan facility will mature 7 years from the financing closing date

* Credit agreement provides for a new senior secured term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million

* Credit agreement provides for new first lien senior secured credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $300 million

* Revolving credit facility will mature 5 years from financing closing date Source text: [bit.ly/2doOprt] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐