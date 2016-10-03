BRIEF-Donnelley Financial Solutions entered into a credit agreement

Oct 3 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Co entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Term loan facility will mature 7 years from the financing closing date

* Credit agreement provides for a new senior secured term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million

* Credit agreement provides for new first lien senior secured credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $300 million

* Revolving credit facility will mature 5 years from financing closing date