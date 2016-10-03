版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Shopify acquires Boltmade to accelerate Shopify Plus roadmap

Oct 3 Shopify Inc :

* Shopify acquires Boltmade to accelerate Shopify Plus roadmap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

