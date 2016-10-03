版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Borgwarner agrees to sell REMY light vehicle aftermarket business to torque capital

Oct 3 Borgwarner Inc :

* Borgwarner agrees to sell remy light vehicle aftermarket business to torque capital

* Estimates that it will incur a 2016 pre-tax loss of approximately $95-125 million

* Will retain core rotating electric business of former remy international

* Purchase price of transaction is approximately $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐