BRIEF-Borgwarner agrees to sell REMY light vehicle aftermarket business to torque capital

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Borgwarner Inc :
* Borgwarner agrees to sell remy light vehicle aftermarket business to torque capital
* Estimates that it will incur a 2016 pre-tax loss of approximately $95-125 million
* Will retain core rotating electric business of former remy international
* Purchase price of transaction is approximately $80 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.