公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Chase Corporation acquires Resin Designs, LLC

Oct 3 Chase Corp

* Business was acquired for a purchase price of $30.4 million

* Purchase was funded entirely with available cash on hand

* Chase Corporation acquires Resin Designs, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

