BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial Corp expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp

Oct 3 First Commonwealth Financial Corp

* First Commonwealth Financial Corporation expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp

* Deal for approximately $106 million

* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction is anticipated to be about 7% accretive to earnings in 2018

* Deal is stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $14.50 per share

* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, deal is anticipated to be about 4% accretive to first co's earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: