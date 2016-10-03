BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial Corp expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 First Commonwealth Financial Corp
* First Commonwealth Financial Corporation expands its Columbus, Ohio Footprint with acquisition of DCB Financial Corp
* Deal for approximately $106 million
* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction is anticipated to be about 7% accretive to earnings in 2018
* Deal is stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $14.50 per share
* Excluding certain one-time merger charges, deal is anticipated to be about 4% accretive to first co's earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
