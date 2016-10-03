版本:
中国
2016年 10月 3日

BRIEF-Resignation of Hong Kong Company secretary and change of authorized representative

Oct 3 Southgobi Resources Ltd

* Resignation of Hong Kong Company secretary and change of authorized representative

* Is in process of identifying candidate to fill vacancy of Hong Kong Company secretary of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

