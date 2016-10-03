版本:
BRIEF-FXCM commences $15 mln "at--market" offering program

Oct 3 FXCM Inc :

* Commenced a $15 million "at--market" offering program

* Company intends to use net proceeds generated through program to reduce its outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

