BRIEF-Seadrill Partners receives notice of force majeure from Tullow in Ghana

Oct 3 Seadrill Partners

* Says receives notice of force majeure from Tullow Ghana Limited for the West Leo drilling contract effective Oct. 3

* Company disputes Tullow's claim for Force Majeure and will enforce all its rights as per the contract and governing law

* The West Leo has most recently been employed on the TEN development project in Ghana

* Says Tullow claims this field is subject to a drilling moratorium by the government of Ghana due to the ongoing arbitration proceedings before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to determine the delineation of a disputed border

* says strongly believes that the grounds required for a Force Majeure claim have not been met