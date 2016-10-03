版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ford reports Sept total U.S. sales of 204,447 vehicles, down 8 pct

Oct 3 Ford Motor Co

* Sept total U.S. sales of 204,447 vehicles down 8 percent from a year ago; retail sales down 4 percent and fleet decline 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐