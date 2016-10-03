版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-LTC announces 5.56% increase in and declares monthly common stock cash dividend for Q4 2016

Oct 3 LTC Properties Inc :

* LTC announces a 5.56% increase in and declares its monthly common stock cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Increased its monthly cash dividend on its common stock to $0.190 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

