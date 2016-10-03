BRIEF-Safe Bulkers agrees to the novation of Japanese newbuilding Panamax Class Vessel

Oct 3 Safe Bulkers Inc :

* Each vessel is scheduled to be delivered in Q1 of 2017

* Will substantially preserve its liquidity position and avoid need to incur additional indebtedness

* Will record an aggregate non-cash impairment loss of $16.6 million in Q3 of 2016

* Safe Bulkers Inc agrees to the novation of a Japanese newbuilding Panamax class vessel and the sale of a Japanese newbuilding Kamsarmax class vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: