BRIEF-Summit Financial Group says increase in Board size has been approved

Oct 3 Summit Financial Group Inc :

* On September 22, 2016, Board approved a prospective increase in size of board to 16 members - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dCmvX1 Further company coverage:

