BRIEF-Wilks Brothers LLC reports stake of 5.6 pct in Carbo Ceramics Inc as of September 30

Oct 3 Wilks Brothers LLC:

* Wilks Brothers LLC reports stake of 5.6 pct in Carbo Ceramics Inc as of September 30, 2016 - Sec Filing

* Acquired shares of carbo ceramics for investment purposes because it believed that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text (bit.ly/2dlsp4h) Further company coverage:

