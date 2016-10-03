版本:
BRIEF-Vendome resources enters into purchase agreement with Chibougamau Independent Mines

Oct 3 Vendome Resources

* Entered into agreement whereby it can earn a 100% interest, from Chibougamau independent mines in Mont Sorcier Vanadium-Iron-titanium project

* Vendome resources enters into purchase agreement for the Mont Sorcier Vanadium, iron, titanium deposit Source text for Eikon:

