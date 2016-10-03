版本:
BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment announces acquisition of urbanworld film festival titles

Oct 3 RLJ Entertainment Inc:

* RLJ Entertainment announces acquisition of urbanworld film festival titles like Cotton Twines and Knucklehead

* RLJ Entertainment also acquired urbanworld film festival Alum Knucklehead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

