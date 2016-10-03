版本:
BRIEF-Canexus responds to announcement of unsolicited Chemtrade offer

Oct 3 Canexus Corp :

* Canexus responds to announcement of unsolicited Chemtrade offer

* Canexus board of directors will consider and evaluate Chemtrade's offer when received and will respond in due course

* Retained CIBC Capital Markets, Valence Group, Stikeman Elliott Llp, Longview Communications, Kingsdale Shareholder Services as strategic advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

