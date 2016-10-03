版本:
BRIEF-The Co-operators enters into joint venture with First Credit Union

Oct 3 The Co-operators:

* The Co-operators enters into joint venture with First Credit Union

* Co-operators and First Credit Union - Co-operators will be exclusive provider for First Credit Union's insurance subsidiaries, First Insurance and Westview Agencies Ltd

* The Co-operators and First Credit Union - Joint venture to offer insurance products and services to clients on Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast of BC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

