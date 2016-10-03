BRIEF-The Co-operators enters into joint venture with First Credit Union

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 The Co-operators:
* The Co-operators enters into joint venture with First Credit Union
* Co-operators and First Credit Union - Co-operators will be exclusive provider for First Credit Union's insurance subsidiaries, First Insurance and Westview Agencies Ltd
* The Co-operators and First Credit Union - Joint venture to offer insurance products and services to clients on Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast of BC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
