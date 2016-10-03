版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-PTT will sign a 15-year contract for liquefied natural gas with Shell Eastern Trading and BP Singapore before the end of the year - Nikkei

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* PTT will sign a 15-year contract for liquefied natural gas with Shell Eastern Trading and Bp Singapore before the end of the year - Nikkei

* PTT'S new contract is awaiting cabinet approval and priced in a way that should save PTT Roughly 100 Billion Baht ($2.88 Billion)- Nikkei Source text:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐