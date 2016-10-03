BRIEF-PTT will sign a 15-year contract for liquefied natural gas with Shell Eastern Trading and BP Singapore before the end of the year - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 (Reuters) -
* PTT will sign a 15-year contract for liquefied natural gas with Shell Eastern Trading and Bp Singapore before the end of the year - Nikkei
* PTT'S new contract is awaiting cabinet approval and priced in a way that should save PTT Roughly 100 Billion Baht ($2.88 Billion)- Nikkei Source text:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.