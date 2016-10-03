版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Drone USA enters into agreement to test all classes of UAVs at Santa Maria airport in Azores Arquipelago

Oct 3 Drone USA Inc :

* Drone USA Inc enters into agreement to test all classes of uavs at santa maria airport in Azores Arquipelago, Portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

